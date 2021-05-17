Texas A&M University-Central Texas celebrated the graduation of 17 cadets in their ROTC program who officially received their promotions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army in a ceremony at the university on Monday.
Each of the new Army officers was promoted by loved ones before receiving the traditional “First Salute” by an enlisted military family member or friend.
After receiving the salute, the new lieutenants presented a silver dollar to the person who gave them their first salute, to symbolically acknowledge the receipt of respect due the new rank and position.
All of the new officers were formerly enlisted soldiers accepted into the ROTC program to become officers.
Gen. John Murray, commander of U.S. Army Futures Command, presented the keynote address.
“I’ve learned a couple of things along the way, and one is — as you work through not only your military career, but life — fight to keep your options open,” the general said. “Life will close doors on you right and left, but don’t close them on yourself. Always fight to keep your options open. Listen to your noncommissioned officers. They will rarely steer you wrong. With your backgrounds and your experience, you know what’s right and wrong.”
The new second lieutenants are:
Brandy Anderson
Justin Booker
Joe Brewster
Phillip Carter
Ryan Chandler
Charles Clark
Koffi Fiti
Israel Frausto
Adrian Gonzales
Kyung Lee
Davyona Phillips
Pedro Rivera
Michael Sandford
Kenneth Stewart
Zachary Sullivan
Jasmine Wilson
Shaelyn Wimberly
