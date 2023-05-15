PGA HOPE

A group of veterans representing the Killeen PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Program of Central Texas represented North Texas in the National Championship at the PGA Secretary’s Cup in Rochester, New York on Monday. The team won the national tournament against 12 other teams from across the nation. The team consists of Lou Whidbee, Antonio Sanchez, Mark Anderson, Chris Ryan and PGA Pro and veteran Joel Williamson.

A group of veterans representing the Killeen PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Program of Central Texas represented North Texas in the national championship at the PGA Secretary’s Cup in Rochester, New York, on Monday in conjunction with the PGA Championship to be played at Oak Hills in Rochester.

“We were fortunate enough that we won the thing,” said Joel Williamson, PGA pro and Central Texas Director of PGA HOPE, in a phone interview from New York. “We had 12 invited teams from all over the country, and we were lucky enough to have won our competition in North Texas and we were so strong that we got one of the 12 invitations to the national championship. So we’re here at the PGA Championship right now and we’re about to go out to Oak Hill. It was a nine-hole competition — we came in at five under (par), and we’re just tickled to death. And it was on a really hard golf course, too.”

