A group of veterans representing the Killeen PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Program of Central Texas represented North Texas in the national championship at the PGA Secretary’s Cup in Rochester, New York, on Monday in conjunction with the PGA Championship to be played at Oak Hills in Rochester.
“We were fortunate enough that we won the thing,” said Joel Williamson, PGA pro and Central Texas Director of PGA HOPE, in a phone interview from New York. “We had 12 invited teams from all over the country, and we were lucky enough to have won our competition in North Texas and we were so strong that we got one of the 12 invitations to the national championship. So we’re here at the PGA Championship right now and we’re about to go out to Oak Hill. It was a nine-hole competition — we came in at five under (par), and we’re just tickled to death. And it was on a really hard golf course, too.”
The four-man team, consisting of Killeen-area locals who are graduates of the PGA HOPE Program in Killeen along with Williamson, who runs the program, competed in late October in Greenville, Texas, against other PGA HOPE teams from throughout North and West Texas. The team won that competition with an eight-under (par) score, guaranteeing them a spot at the national level and admission to the PGA Championship itself.
The local Killeen team consists of Lou Whidbee, Antonio Sanchez, Mark Anderson, Chris Ryan and Williamson.
Williamson said the golf tournament is a nationwide program that is made up of, and to benefit, veterans. The PGA HOPE Program is a national program run by the PGA of America to support veterans by utilizing golf as either an introductory vehicle, or to enhance skills, by way of a six-week series of clinics. It has a memorandum of understanding with the Veterans Administration to provide recreational, physical, emotional and social therapy, and the PGA professional is specifically trained to work with disabled veterans.
“It’s just a great deal — it’s so rewarding. I’m one of the few that is a PGA instructor who runs the program, and I’m also a veteran myself, so I have a real close bond with all of these guys, these men and women in our program, because we have so many shared experiences,” Williamson said. “And we’re proud, because this is the first time we’ve been in this (national championship), first time we’ve received an invitation, and we were lucky enough to be the one. We have the trophy, so that’s great.”
