Texas Army National Guard soldiers will be unable to hold their monthly drills during August and September due to budget shortfalls caused by Guard deployments to Washington, D.C. this year following the Capitol incursion Jan. 6.
The January deployment of more than 26,000 Guard troops to the capitol caused a $521 million shortfall in the National Guard’s training budget to pay for it. The lack of reimbursement to the National Guard is going to impact Texas National Guardsmen, leaving them without pay for the remainder of this federal fiscal year, according to Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of Texas.
Norris has joined the adjutants general of the other 52 states and territories as well as the commanding general of the National Guard of the District of Columbia, to call on Congress for a resolution to the budget crisis created by the deployment.
While state-funded missions such as Operation Lone Star, the border support to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and storm response will continue to receive state support, Norris said it will be the individual Guardsmen who will suffer the most from those lost wages.
“These federal funding shortfalls affect not only our training and readiness, but more importantly, the financial wellness of our soldiers,” said Norris in a Tuesday release from Austin. “Soldiers depend on their monthly drill pay to supplement their income to pay bills and feed their families. Now, these soldiers will go without pay for two months and will incur a debt for federal Guard-furnished benefit premiums such as Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance and Tricare Reserve Select.”
Soldiers could also suffer from a loss of retirement points, making the last year of training fail to count on their service record.
“Texas Guardsmen have been on the front lines of COVID response, civil disturbance operations, border response, and countless other state and federal missions,” Norris said. “We have the most experienced force the Texas Guard has ever seen. The ability to retain this experience and support our soldiers is directly affected by these budget shortfalls. We need a solution.”
Members of Congress have yet to come up with a solution to reimbursing the National Guard for the funding required to deploy the troops to protect the Capitol.
