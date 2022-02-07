AUSTIN — The Texas Army National Guard announced Tuesday that a soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission-related incident.
Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard in response to a rise in illegal immigration along the border with Mexico.
The soldier was injured in Brackettville, Texas, and airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for the Texas Military Department. “We are focused on supporting the soldier’s family and are providing all available resources.”
The soldier’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified. The cause of death is under investigation.
