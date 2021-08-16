Members of Congress who represent Fort Hood reacted Monday to the Taliban capture of Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday, forcing the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to be evacuated.
Neither of Texas’ senators, both Republicans, had complimentary things to say about the Biden Administration’s handling of the situation, which has left thousands of American citizens trapped in Kabul, along with tens of thousands of Afghan locals who helped U.S. forces for two decades.
“One of the lessons I thought we’d learned 20 years ago after 9/11 was that if you leave ungoverned spaces or power vacuums, that terrorism will be bred, and there’s no question that al-Qaida, and ISIS, and other terrorist organizations will use this as an opportunity to reconstitute themselves and be a threat not only in the region, but to the American homeland. Unfortunately what we’re seeing now, I think, is an unforced error,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “Unfortunately because of this precipitous fall of Kabul and Afghanistan, a lot of those Afghan interpreters and partners who’ve worked with us in good faith over the years believing that we would take care of them or protect them and their families are going to be killed, and that, again, is another part of this terrible tragedy.”
The other senator from Texaas, Ted Cruz, called the Afghanistan situation “embarrassing.”
“I have long called for a deliberative, planned, vetted, and secure withdrawal from Afghanistan while maintaining maximum leverage. Wars should have ends. That is the opposite of what President Biden has pursued,” Cruz said. “In Afghanistan, President Biden said he was putting his ‘trust’ in ‘the capacity of the Afghan military,’ and the result has been, again, an embarrassing spectacle, a diplomatic humiliation, and a national security catastrophe.”
There have been more than 2,400 U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan since combat operations began, and over 20,600 U.S. service members have been wounded in action, according to a Defense Department casualty report dated Aug. 16, 2021.
Fort Hood deaths
Fort Hood has not been spared during almost 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan — more than 65 Fort Hood soldiers have been killed during deployments there.
More than 20,000 Fort Hood soldiers have served in Afghanistan, according to recorded Herald reports. Many deployment numbers are missing from the annals of Fort Hood and newspaper archives, and Fort Hood officials stated no records were kept on which units deployed and when.
The last Fort Hood deaths from Fort Hood were on Nov. 20, 2019. Chief Warrant Officer 2s David C. Knadle and Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. died when their Apache helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground in eastern Logar Province. Both were with 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.
The Herald reached out to Fort Hood for comment on the ongoing situation, but has not yet received a response.
Local congressmen
Area congressmen whose districts include portions of Fort Hood — Roger Williams and John Carter — also sent statements to the Herald on Monday.
“The events unfolding in Afghanistan are truly horrifying. I can’t help but think of the thousands of Americans who gave their last full measure on those distant battlefields, and the thousands more who will forever carry the scars of America’s longest war, injuries both seen and unseen,” said U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin. “As the representative for Fort Hood, this is deeply personal to our community, and even more personal to our veterans who know firsthand what the situation on the ground means for our Afghan partners and their families. As we witness the situation on the ground growing worse, our Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden is entirely absent.”
Carter called the situation a disaster.
“The situation unfolding in Afghanistan is an unmitigated but completely avoidable disaster. Not only has this poorly managed withdrawal put American lives at risk, it’s also left our allies high and dry,” said U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. “We made a promise to those individuals that aided in the United States’ mission and to see them left behind at the hands of a now emboldened enemy is a disgrace. Lastly, I want the warriors that have fought for the last two decades in Afghanistan to know that they’ve done a great job, they’ve completed their mission and done our country proud. It’s incredibly unfortunate that this has unfolded the way it has and I expect answers from the Biden Administration on their plan moving forward to strengthen our national security and mitigate the risks that this situation has inevitably caused.”
