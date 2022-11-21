Hundreds of Fort Hood families received free Thanksgiving groceries Monday, thanks to the Killeen Food Care Center and dozens of U.S. Army volunteers.
“This is the largest food distribution event on Fort Hood,” Raymond Cockrell said Monday. Cockrell is the executive director at Killeen’s Food Care Center at 210 N. Avenue I downtown. “We are proud to partner with many groups and individuals to insure our military families don’t go hungry ever — not just at the holidays.”
There were 29 units scheduled to pick up groceries and free turkeys to distribute to military families on base at Fort Hood. Sylvia Gavin with Family and Community Services at Fort Hood said she worked with each unit as they arrived at the Center.
Dozens of soldiers and civilians offered their time Monday to load everything from frozen turkeys, canned and packaged goods, cakes, pies and desserts into waiting vehicles.
Items were packed and wrapped to withstand the quick trip back to base. Once back on Fort Hood, Fort Hood’s Family and Community Services will distribute them to soldiers’ families in need this holiday season.
Volunteers spent weeks organizing bags and boxes and crates of donated goods in anticipation of this event.
Members of the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans were on hand during the distribution event, working in the warehouse to sort and organize items into stacks, ready for loading.
“This annual event has been going on for more than 20 years and it means a lot to the largely military-affiliated Killeen-Fort Hood community,” Cockrell said.
The Thanksgiving food giveaway is organized every year with the help of the Fort Hood Chaplain’s Office and the Command Finance Specialist.
The center will distribute 200 turkeys and bags of Thanksgiving groceries on Tuesday to the first 200 families that come through their doors. The giveaway will start at 9:30 a.m. and anyone may participate.
The Killeen Food Care Center will host additional food giveaways prior to the Christmas holiday, both for active-duty military service members and for civilians.
