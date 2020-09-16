FORT HOOD — A Fort Hood brigade, recently outfitted with the Army’s latest version of a mobile artillery vehicle, fired the guns on the unit’s new M109A7 Paladins for the first time Wednesday.
Armed with a 155 mm cannon, the M109A7 Paladin is “an enhanced artillery system that offers key-support for a variety of potential combat missions,” a news release from Fort Hood said.
First Cavalry Division soldiers with the Greywolf Brigade, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fired 100 indirect rounds and 30 direct rounds Wednesday.
The new version of the vehicle is part of the Army’s continued modernization efforts. It includes “upgrades to its hull, turret, engine and suspension systems to offer increased reliability, survivability and performance,” the release said.
First Lt. Robert Fenton, a platoon leader in the brigade, described the new vehicles.
“We have upgraded from an all hydraulic system to an all electrical system as well as increased round capacity,” he said, adding the upgrades to the vehicle “increase our lethality” and allow the artillery soldiers “to carry more rounds inside the actual gun and inside the ammo carrier itself.”
Although the Paladin has a similar outward appearance to a tank it is a different vehicle, and Fenton explained the difference between the two.
“A tank, they see their target and they close within and destroy their target. A Paladin, we’re a little further away and we’re shooting a few kilometers behind the line of forward troops and we’re hitting targets that we can’t even see, along with the assistance of … everyone on the battlefield.”
The live fire of the new vehicles was the culmination of five consecutive weeks of training, officials said.
