As the school buses pulled onto Fort Hood’s Sadowski Field on Tuesday, the students inside eagerly awaited their upcoming experience.
While knowing in general a little about what was to come, many would not truly be ready for what would happen.
Outside, drill sergeants wearing the iconic Smokey the Bear hat patiently waited. As the doors to the buses opened, the drill sergeants descended on the buses with the speed and precision of a pack of velociraptors — a sight more terrifying than any Hollywood movie could portray.
“GET OFF MY BUS! MOVE, MOVE!”
The students were all members of the athletic programs from four Killeen Independent School District high schools: Killeen High, Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights. They would be the only students with the opportunity to get a taste of U.S. Army Basic Training, but they were the first of approximately 9,000 high school students from across the state of Texas to arrive at the U.S. Army Recruiting Career Expo held Tuesday and Wednesday to give students a chance to see first hand some of the jobs offered by the Army.
The expo highlighted 56 of the more than 150 careers offered in the Army, giving the students the chance to see first hand what soldiers do. Displays included several medical jobs such as a field hospital and combat medic vehicles, tanks, a field kitchen and even a Patriot Missile battery.
There were also demonstrations by air assault teams repelling out of helicopters, Army firefighters, Military Working Dogs, robotics and more.
Students attending the expo came from all high schools in the counties surrounding Fort Hood, with some even coming from as far away as Dallas, San Antonio and Houston, said Jean Shine, the Fort Hood area Civilian Assistant to the Secretary of the Army.
“We live in a military friendly part of Texas, but still many of our kids don’t really know what today’s soldiers are doing,” she said. “This is just exciting. It has to be spread to all major installations around the country.”
During the Basic Training Experience part of the expo, the student athletes gathered around for a welcome from Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander for maneuvers.
“You are at the largest installation in the free world. You are at the home, right now, the hallowed ground, of the largest concentration of combat power anywhere in the world,” he told the students. “Over 500 tanks. Over 200 rotary wing aircraft. Over 10,000 tactical vehicles. All crewed by over 36,000 soldiers and 12,000 Department of the Army civilians.”
After explaining a bit about what they could expect, Efflandt turned things over to the drill sergeants, who showed the students what it would look like for privates in basic training to be swarmed by “hats” after making a mistake. The volunteers for the demonstration? Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and KISD Superintendent John Craft.
“It was a wake-up call — what a way to start a Tuesday morning,” Craft joked. “It was exhilarating — a sense of adrenaline is probably the best way to describe it.”
The superintendent said events such as the expo really resonate with the students throughout KISD, as many have relatives who are in the military.
“We obviously have a fantastic relationship with our partners here at Fort Hood,” Craft said. “This is a program that has really grown, and it resonates not only from a physical fitness standpoint, but it’s really teaching our students what it is to serve. I think it’s a great experience for all of our students.”
The event was the brain child of Harker Heights recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Betts III. It first started in 2017 when he was approached by the Heights High football team to get “worked out” basic training style, and grew to become the major expo hosted by Fort Hood.
The event turned out to be big enough that U.S. Army Recruiting Command and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command both took notice, taking notes to decide how to make the expo an Army-wide recruiting effort, he said.
“This offers exposure and awareness of what the Army does,” Betts said. “We have 56 different career opportunities available that the kids can see and touch and have the opportunity to interact with soldiers and their gear.”
Betts said he was very humbled by the hard work it took from many people for the expo to turn out as well as it did.
“Although I was the brain child of this and put the logistics together, as you can tell it took a lot of people to make this work,” he said. “I’m truly thankful to III Corps and Fort Hood, Recruiting Command, and everyone who is here helping with this project.”
One of those helping out was former drill sergeant Sgt. 1st Class Latoya Greene, currently a supply sergeant with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“It’s always a good time when you get to put your hat back on, because a drill sergeant can only do (the job) for a maximum of three years,” she said. “So once you’re done, you don’t get to do it again, and it’s such a life-changing experience.”
Green, who served her tour as a drill sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, said she always enjoys being able to interact with the students and seeing them develop a better sense of teamwork.
“I always try to help out (in events such as this) because I know the passion that I bring,” she said. “We are all a part of a team — at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter about the yelling. We want you to be a part of a team. It always pumps me up to see the student athletes so motivated about this.”
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
