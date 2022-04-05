For three Vietnam veterans from Killeen, a recent Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., was the chance of a lifetime.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Bob Gordon, retired Maj. Ray Arrington and retired Maj. Jasper “Gene” Hunter, all elders at Central Christian Church in Killeen, each said the trip made them feel as if they were finally truly home from Vietnam.
Honor Flight is a program that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to their service and the many that have lost their lives defending the country.
All three of the retired soldiers did two tours during the Vietnam War. The welcome by hundreds of people thanking them for their service at both Austin and the nation’s capitol gave a sense of closure.
“The main thing about the trip, and that I was glad of, people finally realized what we did,” Gordon said. “It was an unpopular war to say the least, but people finally realized that those 58,000 (names on the Wall) didn’t give their lives in vain.”
Read the full story about their Honor Flight, and welcome home, in this Sunday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
