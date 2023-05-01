Central Texas residents are invited to attend the burial of three unaccompanied veterans starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
An unaccompanied veteran burial means that no family members are expected to attend.
The burials will be for U.S. Army veteran Roy Garvin Mize Jr., U.S. Navy veteran David Aaron Mitschelen and U.S. Navy veteran Jack Dewain Fay.
Born Dec. 20, 1945, Pfc. Roy Garvin Mize Jr. served from May 1966 to July 1968. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. His service will be held at 11 a.m.
Born May 31 1947, Petty Officer 3rd Class David Aaron Mitschelen served from June 1965 to June 1969. Mitschelen received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal. His service will be held at 11:15 a.m.
Born July 14, 1950, Petty Officer 3rd Jack Dewain Fay served from March 1969 to January 1973. Fay received the National Defense Service Medal. His service will be held at 11:30 a.m.
All three will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board onsite representative will accept the United States flag on their behalf.
