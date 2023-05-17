Kerrville

The Kerville Folk Festival brings the Texas Hill Country alive with the sound of nightly outdoor concerts and all-night campground jams at this world famous event 140 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Cavazos that started in 1972.

 Courtesy photo

KERRVILLE — Singing around the campfire takes on a whole new meaning this time of year as tens of thousands of musicians and music lovers descend on Quiet Valley Ranch for the annual Kerrville Folk Festival.

Beginning May 25 and continuing through June 11, the Texas Hill Country will be alive with the sound of nightly outdoor concerts and all-night campground jams at this world famous event 140 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Cavazos that started in 1972.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.