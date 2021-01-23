Fort Hood’s top enlisted soldier, Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III, has been reinstated as the III Corps command sergeant major following an investigation that he allegedly used “unprofessional language” toward subordinates in December, the Army announced Friday night.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, is reinstating Burgoyne following the investigation that began in mid-December, according to a news release from U.S. Army Forces Command.
“U.S. Army Forces Command concluded the investigation ... Jan. 22, 2021, which determined that Command Sgt. Maj. Burgoyne’s language was not unprofessional and he did not exhibit counterproductive leadership,” the release stated.
“Putting People first includes holding our leaders to a high standard,” said Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander of Forces Command. “Command Sgt. Maj. Burgoyne is a tough leader who cares about every Soldier in his formation. I have faith in his leadership, and I know his Soldiers are his top priority.”
The Army said the investigation was unrelated to other investigations of III Corps and Fort Hood, which received worldwide attention last year following the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen in April. Her death on post initiated multiple investigations, including one that found systematic failures in Fort Hood's reporting program for sexual assault and harassment cases. Many leaders in Guillen’s chain of command, including a colonel and a two-star general, were later fired by the Army.
Burgoyne will resume his duties at III Corps and Fort Hood, the Army said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.