Sgt. Daniel Perry

Sgt. Daniel Perry

A jury in a Travis County courthouse will have to decide whether an ex-Fort Hood soldier who shot and killed a Black Lives Matter protestor in downtown Austin fired in self-defense or out of anger during the incident that occurred nearly three years ago.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, 35, who was stationed at Fort Hood at that time and now is stationed at a post in Alaska, is charged with a first-degree felony charge of murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Army moved Perry to Alaska after the shooting for his own safety, according to Perry's defense lawyer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.