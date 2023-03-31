A jury in a Travis County courthouse will have to decide whether an ex-Fort Hood soldier who shot and killed a Black Lives Matter protestor in downtown Austin fired in self-defense or out of anger during the incident that occurred nearly three years ago.
Sgt. Daniel Perry, 35, who was stationed at Fort Hood at that time and now is stationed at a post in Alaska, is charged with a first-degree felony charge of murder and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Army moved Perry to Alaska after the shooting for his own safety, according to Perry's defense lawyer.
Perry was working as a rideshare driver on the night of July 25, 2020, when during a Black Lives Matter protest, he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran. Foster was armed with an assault-style rifle at the time.
A jury was empaneled on Monday, in Travis County’s 147th Judicial District Court, over which Judge Cliff Brown presides.
The trial began on Tuesday, with attorneys from both sides presenting different perspectives during their opening statements, according to reports from the Austin American-Statesman.
“Prosecutor Guillermo Gonzales said Perry ... intentionally drove into a crowd of protesters on Congress Avenue at Fourth Street on July 25, 2020 ... Gonzales said that after Perry stopped his car, Foster was carrying an AK-47 and approached Perry’s window to speak to him and that Perry shot him five times. Foster had his rifle on safety, Gonzales said, did not have a bullet chambered and had the weapon lowered,” according to the Statesman in a story posted online on March 28.
Perry’s defense attorney, Clint Broden, told the jury that his client did not mean to drive into the crowd and that a text message from a woman had distracted him.
“Foster motioned for Perry to roll down his window and then shouted, ‘Get out of your car,’ Broden yelled to the jurors in the courtroom. Foster also lifted his AK-47 toward Perry, said Broden. ‘Daniel Perry had two-tenths of second to figure out whether he was going to live or die,’” the defense attorney said, according to the Statesman in the March 28 story.
Dozens of people are set to testify during the trial. Subpoenas have been issued by the state and the defense to at least 100 people, including many members of the Austin Police Department and protestors who were at the scene.
“Sgt. Perry is looking forward to clearing his name and being vindicated,” Broden said, when he spoke with the Herald last week, before the trial began. Broden told the Herald on Friday that he did not want to speak with the media while the trial is ongoing.
The Travis County District Attorney’s Office also did not comment for this story.
SELF DEFENSE?
Witnesses told police that a man, who now is known to be Perry, drove through a crowd of protestors but did not strike anyone. People in the crowd — including the man now known to be Foster — then surrounded his vehicle. Foster approached his driver side window and motioned with an assault-style rifle for him to roll the window down, Broden said, previously.
Broden said that his client initially believed the person was associated with law enforcement and complied with the command. However, Perry soon realized that the person was not a police officer.
Foster allegedly pointed the rifle at Perry, who then shot him out of fear for his life, according to the attorney. Perry was then shot at and immediately drove to safety and called the police.
Some witnesses at the scene told police that Foster did not point his rifle at Perry, according to Statesman reports, but ultimately it will be up to a jury to decide on the evidence.
Perry was indicted on July 1, 2021, on charges of murder, aggravated assault and deadly conduct. Although initially charged as a felony, on July 16, 2021, the deadly conduct charge was transferred to county court, which decides misdemeanor cases. Following the indictment, Perry turned himself in to the Austin Police Department and was released the same day after posting a $300,000, bond, according to the Statesman.
The trial will continue into next week, Travis County court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.