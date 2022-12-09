FORT HOOD — Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation and Fed-Ex provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers.

Federal Express delivers the trees to military bases free of charge. Trees are provided on a first come, first serve basis while supplies lasted. Fort Hood’s trees — 700 of them — were given out Friday at Phantom Warrior Stadium on post.

