FORT HOOD — Trees for Troops, a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation and Fed-Ex provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants and the work of many volunteers.
Federal Express delivers the trees to military bases free of charge. Trees are provided on a first come, first serve basis while supplies lasted. Fort Hood’s trees — 700 of them — were given out Friday at Phantom Warrior Stadium on post.
There were long lines of military families, anticipating receiving the free Christmas trees.
Hannah Olander was there with her two daughters for her fourth consecutive year.
“It’s an exciting time of the year to get our free tree through the program,” she said.
The trees were first issued at the Phantom Warrior Stadium to ranks E-1 to E-4 beginning in the morning.
Higher ranks and other Defense Department ID cardholders were invited to pick up trees later in the day.
“This is the most volunteers I’ve ever seen in the 12 years that I’ve been here,” organizer Derrick Perry said, adding over 100 volunteers helped with the event this year.
