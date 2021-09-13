The Defense Health Agency announced Monday that Tricare beneficiaries in Texas may receive emergency prescription refills now through Sept. 20 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.
All counties in the state are impacted.
The Defense Health Agency provides health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees and their families.
To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any Tricare retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.
To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or go to militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.
Beneficiaries are advised to visit newsroom.tricare.mil/Disaster-Information/Disaster-Alerts/Article/2772993/emergency-procedures-in-place-due-to-tropical-storm-nicholas for updates.
