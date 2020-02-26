An aircraft returning from South Korea carrying 248 troops from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was momentarily delayed Feb. 25 because of the report of illness in two Soldiers.
In order to maintain an abundance of caution, medical personnel evaluated the Soldiers while on the airfield. Their symptoms were neither respiratory in nature nor consistent with the coronavirus. Medical professionals assessed that the symptoms were either due to food poisoning or air sickness.
The medical team acknowledged that screening and protocols were completed by a very competent team in the pre-departure phase of the South Korean flight.
All CDC guidelines were followed and the Soldiers are considered at very low risk for coronavirus - based on the lack of symptoms and lack of known exposure. The Soldiers will be followed-up to make sure they rapidly return to health. Fort Hood's medical professionals are well aware of the precautions associated with spread of novel coronavirus, according to Col. Richard Malish, commander, Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, here.
All other Soldiers on the flight have been notified about symptoms of concern and how to connect with Army Public Health Nursing.
So they send a soldier, who tested positive for the corona virus, "home to his off base quarters" to "self quarantine". What about the rest of his family? Are they self quarantine capable too? Or, are they still shopping in local stores and going to school and spreading a deadly disease throughout the Central Texas area???
So they're going to come back and be immediately released into the general population because some 19 year old medic who knows how to plug a bullet hole and start an IV says they don't think anybody's got a virus!
Everybody else coming back has to be quarantined for 14 days! Just brilliant!
