In a series of tweets Wednesday President Donald J. Trump said he doesn’t support changing the names of Army posts named after Confederate generals.
“It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom,” Trump said in the tweets. “The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations... Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”
“That is an absolute nonstarter for the president,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnerny told reporters at a briefing Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News reported.
“Fort Bragg is known for the heroes within it, that train there, that deployed from there. And it’s an insult to say to the men and women who left there — the last thing they saw on American soil before going overseas, and in some cases losing their lives — to tell them that what they left was inherently a racist institution because of a name. That’s unacceptable to the president, and rightfully so,” she said.
Earlier this week, a spokesman for the Army said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper were open to a bi-partisan discussion on the topic of changing the names.
(1) comment
The Confederate officers, for which many installations are named, were men of honor and integrity fighting for a cause in which they believed. They were, in many cases, friends and West Point class mates of the Union officers, against whom, they later found themselves militarily engaged.
The respect these men earned, as soldiers fighting for a cause, was recognized by the Union by naming military installations in their honor.
The history of our country took place. Nothing done today can or should change that. The war of northern aggression was about far more than slavery in spite of what racists organizations of today would have you believe!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.