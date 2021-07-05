FORT HOOD — Approximately 7,700 boots are on display at the Sadowski Parade Field here for the annual III Corps and Fort Hood Remembrance Display. The display honors the sacrifices of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines since Sept. 11, 2001.
The annual display, which originally began in 2014, honors the fallen with a combat boot containing an American flag. Each boot identifies a fallen service member with a badge displaying a picture and the name of the service member. Throughout the years, friends and family members write messages and leave mementos on the boots.
Dozens of volunteers and soldiers help set up the display annually. All the boots are arranged by the year the service members died.
The III Corps and Fort Hood Remembrance Display can be viewed from sunrise to sunset today and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.