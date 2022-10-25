FORT HOOD — The Directorate of Public Works will host a Turkey Run Bridge grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
This Military Load Class-150 bridge will provide a safe means of travel on this critical deployment route, up to a 100-year flood event, according to a news release from Fort Hood. Turkey Run Road was also reconstructed between Clear Creek Road and the new bridge.
The $16.5M Turkey Run Road and Bridge project is now complete. The project removed the dangerous low water crossing and constructed an elevated bridge structure which will support both tactical and civilian traffic, officials said.
In April 2017, a soldier was killed when his vehicle was swept away by high waters on Turkey Run Road. The vehicle was recovered, but the soldier's body was never found.
