Fort Hood High Water

The entry point where a car was swept away Tuesday, April 11, 2017, due to high water, is seen Thursday, April 13, 2017, on Turkey Run Road at Fort Hood. The vehicle was recovered, but the person is still missing.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

FORT HOOD — The Directorate of Public Works will host a Turkey Run Bridge grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This Military Load Class-150 bridge will provide a safe means of travel on this critical deployment route, up to a 100-year flood event, according to a news release from Fort Hood. Turkey Run Road was also reconstructed between Clear Creek Road and the new bridge.

