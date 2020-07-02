Two former Army generals who served at Fort Hood shared their thoughts on the reports that Russia may have paid bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.
Pete Taylor is a retired lieutenant general and former III Corps commander who now lives in Harker Heights.
“I don’t know that it’s true. I have absolute abhorrence for the idea of a bounty on my former soldiers’ heads. I find it hard to believe that our government would tolerate such a thing,” Taylor said. “Bounties on soldiers by another country’s government is terrible.”
Taylor also said what he hopes the United States is doing in response.
“That’s not easy for a guy like me to answer,” Taylor said. “I would hope the National Security Council would sit down and think about options to deal with it and pick the best options from sanctions to taking it all the way up to something much worse. It cannot be ignored.”
Wes Clark is a retired four-star general and a former commander of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood.
“As a former Army officer, it’s a matter of great concern. Commanders have a requirement to speak up and I hope our commanders are speaking up in the proper, respectful manner within the chain of command,” Clark said.
He added that commanders need to be asking themselves a question.
“Are we doing everything possible at levels above us to protect the men and women of my command? I think that’s the obligation of a commander to his or her troops,” he said.
Clark hopes that President Donald Trump sends a demark to Putin to tell him to stop.
