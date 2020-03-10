The Department of Defense on Tuesday identified the two Marines who were killed while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
The Marines died March 8, 2020 while supporting Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq. The incident is under investigation.
The Marines were identified as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland.
Both Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
The Operation Inherent Resolve mission is currently led by the III Corps headquarters.
