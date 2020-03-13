Two U.S. service members, one an Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood, died on Wednesday in a rocket attack at Camp Taji, Iraq, according to a news release from the Department of Defense.
The Fort Hood soldier is Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 28, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was also killed.
Mendez Covarrubias was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, in Fort Hood.
The battalion’s forward deployed headquarters is deployed to Iraq.
Mendez Covarrubias entered the Army in June 2018 as a signal support systems specialist, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Lt. Col. Adam S. Camarano, commander, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division spoke about the death via the news release.
"1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias following the rocket attack on March 11 at Camp Taji, Iraq," Camarano said. "Specialist Mendez was a cherished signal support systems specialist in 1-227th Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. The regiment and his fellow Soldiers are grieving the loss of a true warrior. Command Sergeant Major Travis Eicher and I would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias. His loss is felt across the our formation and he will not be forgotten."
Mendez Covarrubias deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in October 2019, according to the release.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and III Corps commanding general also spoke.
“Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias earns our greatest honor for his combat service and sacrifice on the mission to, permanently, defeat ISIS in Iraq,” White said. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and III Corps commanding general, said. “On behalf of the Phantom Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, community, Emma and I send our deepest condolences to Juan’s family, friends, and 1st Cavalry Division troopers during this difficult time of mourning. Specialist Mendez was a warrior who will forever be remembered.”
Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard.
A British soldier was also killed in the rocket attack on the base in Iraq on Wednesday night, a U.S. military spokesman said, spiking tensions with Iran about two months after a series of bloody events that were capped by the death of an Iranian general in a U.S. drone strike, according to The Washington Post.
At least 12 people were wounded in the attack at Camp Taji, about 17 miles north of Baghdad, according to the spokesman, Navy Capt. Bill Urban. About 18 Katyusha rockets hit the base, and five of the wounded were evacuated in serious condition, Urban said.
The rockets were launched from the Rashediya area of northeast Baghdad, Iraqi military officials said in a statement. Iraqi forces found a truck rigged with rockets a few miles away from the base, the U.S. military said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.