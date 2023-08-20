Women have been integral to the U.S. Army since the Revolutionary War, even before they could call themselves “soldiers.” But the service in recent years has undergone a reckoning, in part because of Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s experiences of sexual harassment and assault while a young soldier.
“Since the Independent Review Committee, The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division has taken transformative steps to shorten the time it takes to process an investigation and increase the thoroughness of its investigations and provide them to commanders and prosecutorial authorities for adjudication decisions,” said Thomas B. Hamilton III with the U.S. Army’s Public Affairs Office, via email on Friday. “Army CID has appointed its first civilian director and reorganized its structure to flatten the organization, pushing investigative resources and assets down to the local Army CID office. At the same time, we moved oversight and administrative burdens to its headquarters. The transformation of our agency builds on the long history of Army CID preventing crime, educating our Army communities, and superior criminal investigative support to uncover the truth.”
