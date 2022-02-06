An 89-year-old disabled veteran from Killeen says Texas’ newest law makes it harder for veterans like himself to park in handicapped spaces legally with “Disabled Veteran” or DV licence plates.
“Basically, what they’re trying to do is eliminate a lot of people with DV plates,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Theron Johnson. “I cannot understand with the governor being disabled that he would approve this, with all the paperwork, and all the turmoil this is causing, because he’s in that position himself.”
The veteran said he doesn’t understand how his state leadership could make a change so quickly that could negatively impact so many veterans’ lives.
During the 87th Texas Legislature last year, the House unanimously passed Senate Bill 792 which amended the Texas Transportation Code to require disabled veterans to obtain either an updated license plate or placard that has the handicap access symbol on it.
Gov. Greg Abbott, who is bound to a wheelchair after an tree fell on him in 1984, signed the bill into law on May 24. It went into effect on Jan. 1. The history of the Senate Bill 792 is available at https://bit.ly/3rqbHDZ.
Already, the Harker Heights Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies, have begun ticketing those parked in handicapped parking without the updated DV plates, HHPD confirmed last week.
Previously, those who qualified for disabled veteran license plates could legally park in handicapped spaces, whether they were mobility impaired or not, and with no need to show a handicap placard or a handicap symbol on their license plate.
Johnson served 20 years in the Army between 1950 and 1970 and another 20 years as the commander of the WR Hold Chapter 147 of the Disabled American Veterans in Killeen.
Johnson is a disabled veteran with limited hearing and mobility issues. One of his children typically will take off time from work to assist him, but Johnson said not everyone has someone to help them with the paperwork required to get updated DV plates.
According to an overview from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, the bill was intended to free up handicapped spaces for those disabled veterans who have mobility-related disabilities.
But Johnson said, in his experience, that is the least of disabled veterans’ concerns.
“The thing that kills me, I never received one complaint, not one complaint, for handicapped parking,” Johnson said regarding his 20 years as commander of the local DAV chapter in Killeen. “How did they get all these complaints from the VA? I think somebody sitting down in Austin had nothing to do but twiddle their thumbs.”
Johnson told the Herald he has spent the past two months trying to get answers to his questions regarding the DV plate renewal process.
Johnson said he has made numerous phone calls, left multiple unanswered voicemails, and had many conversations with “machines” over the past two months.
In one disappointing conversation, he said he was told he did not qualify for updated DV plates based on his severe hearing impairment alone.
“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t qualify, you still have two legs,” Johnson said. “I told him, ‘No, but I have no discs in my back and I have an electric scooter in my car,’ and he said, ‘Oh, well you qualify.’”
The veteran’s hearing impairment is so severe, Johnson requires a machine to transcribe conversations in real time in order for him to speak with someone over the phone. Johnson said, without help, he cannot hear even the sound of an emergency vehicle’s siren.
He finally reached an employee from State Rep. Brad Buckley’s office who was able to provide him with a five-page form he needed to fill out, bring to his doctor, and have notarized, in order for him to renew his plates.
However, just the act of printing the form was a feat in itself.
“I’m 89 years old, almost 90, if my grandkids were here they’d know all of that,” said.
A widower, Johnson lives alone but has the occasional help of one of his sons who takes off time from work to assist him with complicated tasks, such as Texas’ DV plate renewal process.
The veteran said he feels the legislative change will only hurt disabled veterans his age who do not have the additional assistance or persistence he has.
“You take an old WWII veteran, what does (Brad) Buckley or (state Rep.) Hugh Shine know about their health conditions?” Johnson asked. “Nothing. Not a thing.”
(2) comments
The flip side of this story is the guys with the jacked up trucks so tall any normal person would need a ladder to climb in and out of, parking in handicapped parking, because they have a DV plate.
There's one jerk running around the Kempner/Lampasas area with DV plates on a commercial vehicle with his plumbing company name on both sides of the truck and all his tools in the back. Maybe you've seen it? It's a Red Chevrolet.
Or how about the motorcycles parked in handicapped parking because they have a DV plate.
These are the jerks the governor is trying to curtail. If those who really need to park a little closer can't find a spot because of them I think filling out an extra form or two is a small price to pay for your discounted license plate.
Get off your high horse from pretending you know what your talking about. I've had both knees replaced, both hips, both shoulders, my back is fused together, two liver transplants and a kidney transplant.
I ride a motorcycle with DV plates and dare ANYONE to confront me about being disabled. Thats like tell you you can drive your vehicle become your an idiot. STFU
