MILITARY

An Army soldier died Thursday in Lithuania after his car fell off a drawbridge into a river, according to European media reports and Army officials.

“We are aware that a U.S. Soldier died in a vehicle related incident while on temporary duty status in Lithuania on July 28,” said John Tomassi, spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, in response to questions from the Herald. “We are in direct coordination with our host nation counterparts as an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family of the Soldier involved. No further information is available at this time.”

