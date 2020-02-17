The Central Texas Chapter of the Military Officer Association of America will host John. S. Vasser, provost of University of Mary Hardin Baylor, as the guest speaker at its monthly member meeting on Friday.
Vasser holds a doctorate in Religious Studies from Baylor University and has held numerous leadership positions within various university systems. His career highlights include developing new academic programs in supply chain management to transformation development; expansion of competency-based programs; achieving initial accreditation of a Doctor of Nursing Practice Program with the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education.
The Central Texas Chapter promotes the purposes of the national MOAA, fosters fraternal relations among retired, active duty and former officers and warrant officers of the seven uniformed services and their reserve components, protects the rights and interests of personnel of the seven uniformed services and their dependents and survivors, and provides useful service for members and their dependents and survivors to serve the community and the nation.
The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Shilo Inn, 3701 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
MOAA members and guests should make reservations early at www.centexmoaa.org. The meetings are open to the general public.
