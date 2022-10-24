Central Texas residents are invited to attend the burial of Lance Cpl. William Meredith, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
An unaccompanied veteran burial means that no family members are expected to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.