Veterans Cemetery

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

 Courtesy photo

The Texas Land Board announced that U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class James Earl Pickens will be buried at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, at 11463 Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

Pickens was born on July 27, 1960, and served from Aug. 14, 1978, to Aug. 10, 1981. He received the Marksmanship Badge and Sharpshooter Badge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.