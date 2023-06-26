The Texas Land Board announced that U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class James Earl Pickens will be buried at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, at 11463 Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
Pickens was born on July 27, 1960, and served from Aug. 14, 1978, to Aug. 10, 1981. He received the Marksmanship Badge and Sharpshooter Badge.
Because Pickens is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial, members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend.
The announcement reads, “please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone,” Pickens will receive military honors and if no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf, according to the announcement.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local communities and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.
