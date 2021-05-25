The Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Tuesday announced the return of its “Military Kids Have Talent” contest, a virtual event spotlighting the talents of America’s military and veteran kids.
Children, grandchildren and survivors of service members and veterans age 18 and under are encouraged to take a recording of their best talent and have an adult submit the video before the June 25 deadline. Actor Jocko Sims will host a virtual broadcast of the entries and America will have the chance to vote on the military kid with the best talent. The grand prize winners for each of the six categories will receive a free three-night family vacation for four to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Hotel accommodations and airfare are provided.
“Military Kids Have Talent was so nice we had to do it twice,” said Sims in a video. “Our goal here is simple: We want to celebrate all the incredible and unique talents our country’s military and veteran kids and survivors have to offer.”
The foundation created the contest last year to highlight military and veteran youth during a time when many events were cancelled due to COVID-19. Due to the success of last year’s show, the foundation decided to do it again.
“Military families raise children who are very mature and compassionate for their age. We understand many grow up faster because of the nature of being a military kid,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in the Tuesday announcement. “The COVID-19 crisis continues to affect children and their families who face uncertainty and are stressed. We want to give them a chance for kids to be kids and make cherished memories for them and their families.”
Contest participants will choose their talent and record a video of their performance. Videos must be no longer than two minutes. Entries will be submitted at www.hiddenheroes.org/talent. This portal also includes release forms that participants will need to sign as well.
After the June 25 deadline, all videos will be compiled into a show that will be broadcast as a watch party for families and friends. During the watch party, family and friends will be able to cast votes for their favorite talents. After the votes are tallied, the Foundation will host a finale to announce the top winners.
The general public is invited to participate during the watch party by viewing submissions and voting for their favorite talent.
For more specific entry instructions, please visit www.hiddenheroes.org/talent.
