FORT HOOD — The USO celebrated 80 years of serving the military and their families on Thursday, and the USO Fort Hood honored the milestone by doing what they do best — giving to the troops.
Volunteers held a drive-through giveaway, offering those who stopped by goodie bags, cupcakes, drinks and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
The USO Fort Hood opened in 2001 and was the first brick and mortar USO to open on a military installation, said Benjamin Griffin, USO Fort Hood Center Operations Programs manager. Over 80 years, the USO has gone from mobile teams providing entertainment for the troops to centers offering a variety of services at home and abroad.
“We are in a brand new building and we offer so many amenities,” Griffin said. “We have pool tables, a place to play video games, an internet cafe with 30 computers so service members and their families can print whatever they need and a lovely movie theater that seats 30.
“We even have a state-of-the-art kitchen where we’re able to prepare food and serve lunch.”
Some services are limited due to COVID-19, so call 254-768-2771 for information on services. The USO Fort Hood is located in Building 121 on 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
