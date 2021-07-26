Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced Monday he will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Title 38 VA health care personnel.
The category includes physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, expanded-function dental auxiliaries and chiropractors — who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit VHA facilities or provide direct care to those VA serves.
VA is taking this necessary step to keep the veterans it serves safe, according to the announcement.
Each employee will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated.
In recent weeks, VA has lost four employees to COVID-19 — all of whom were unvaccinated. At least three of those employees died because of the increasingly prevalent delta variant.
There has also been an outbreak among unvaccinated employees and trainees at a VA Law Enforcement Training Center, the third such outbreak during the pandemic.
