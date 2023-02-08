HARKER HEIGHTS — Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited the Central Texas region on Wednesday to provide information to veterans on the impact of the recently passed PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans not only exposed to burn pits, but also Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
He first visited the Killeen-Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights to learn more about the services the center offers to veterans, service members and their families. The Vet Center provides confidential counseling services for conditions such as depression, post traumatic stress or military sexual trauma.
“I was involved in the decisions that led to a lot of troopers to be in really dangerous, challenging situations, and I’ve seen not only the challenges our troopers face, but the unbelievable bravery and success that they had,” McDonough said. “The fact that I, in this job, can make good on the promises that we made to you troopers and your families is a blessing like none other.”
The secretary followed the tour in Harker Heights with a visit to Fort Hood for a round-table meeting with veterans and active-duty service members to talk about exposure to open burn pits in the Middle East and what the PACT Act means for those exposed to them.
“This is a really important new law. A lot of your fellow veterans are familiar with our system, which says to qualify for benefits, or to qualify for care at the VA, you have to have experienced different things during your time in service,” McDonough said. “One thing that we now know is that over 30 years of war in Central Command (the Middle East), with all that particulate matter, sand, windstorms, but also with toxins from burn pits, we have veterans who are manifesting with certain conditions; could be asthma, could be bronchiolitis and in some cases, cancers.”
The secretary added that in the past, veterans would not only have to find proof they had a certain condition, but then prove they had been stationed somewhere that could have led to the condition.
“The PACT Act does something very important — it says that if you were in Central Command from 1991 to 2021, at any time, and if you have one of these conditions, one of these maladies — asthma for example — we’re going to assume that you got it when you were in Central Command, and that’s going to then be able to lead us to get you into care and benefits as a result of that condition,” he said.
The PACT Act was passed in August 2022 and expands VA health care and benefits for veterans not only exposed to burn pits, but also Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
The secretary will head to Waco Thursday for a VA job fair designed to hire personnel to handle an inundation of claims expected from passage of the PACT Act, followed by a tour of the Waco VA Medical Center. Since its passage, 300,000 veterans have submitted claims for conditions believed to be caused by exposure to burn pits.
McDonough was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the VA secretary on Feb. 8, 2021. He has served in such roles as the White House chief of staff under President Barrack Obama and in senior leadership positions in both the House and Senate.
