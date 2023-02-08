HARKER HEIGHTS — Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited the Central Texas region on Wednesday to provide information to veterans on the impact of the recently passed PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans not only exposed to burn pits, but also Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

He first visited the Killeen-Heights Vet Center in Harker Heights to learn more about the services the center offers to veterans, service members and their families. The Vet Center provides confidential counseling services for conditions such as depression, post traumatic stress or military sexual trauma.

