A vehicle caught fire Tuesday morning at the at the north Clarke Road gate entrance on Fort Cavazos.
“There was a vehicle that did catch on fire, due to a backfire,” said Monty Campbell, a Fort Cavazos spokesman. “There were no injuries and the car has been removed from the gate.”
