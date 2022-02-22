Veterans Growing America, an organization which spotlights the contributions of veterans and military spouse entrepreneurs through events and technology, will host a Veteran Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at the Fort Hood Clear Creek Exchange.
The event is an opportunity for veterans, military spouses, National Guard, Reserves and dependents with a Department of Defense identification card to showcase their product-based businesses within the military community. It will also give them the opportunity to network with other military-related small business owners.
Applications to become a vendor closes March 1. Registration fees start at $175. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3JHIKtB. For more information, contact Donnell Johns at 720-299-5946 or donnell@veteransgrowingamerica.com.
The Clear Creek Exchange is located at Building 4250, Clear Creek Boulevard, on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.