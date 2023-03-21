Veterans of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the “Sky Soldiers,” will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the unit’s jump into Iraq with a parachute jump Saturday at Skylark Field. The veterans will be in Killeen this weekend for their annual reunion.
The former troopers will begin making their jumps at 7 a.m. and continue through several flights until approximately 3 p.m., organizers said.
