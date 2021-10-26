While his family did not attend the burial, about 100 Central Texas residents made sure that a Navy veteran was not alone when he was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Tuesday.
Richard Leon Humphreys, the Navy veteran, was laid to rest at the veterans cemetery Tuesday, and the event was listed as an “unaccompanied veteran burial” meaning that no family members were expected to attend. But area residents with military ties, including members of the Christian Motorcycle Association, attended the burial to make sure Humphreys was not alone.
Humphreys was born Sept. 16, 1952, and served in the Navy from June 29, 1970 to Oct. 25, 1972.
A Veterans Land Board on-site representative accepted the United States flag on the family’s behalf.
