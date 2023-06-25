Members of the local Korean War Veterans Association and guests gathered at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday for a remembrance ceremony.
The propose of the ceremony was to remember the many veterans who fought and the people who live through the war which happened over 70 years ago.
The ceremony, sponsored by the local chapter No. 222, Don C. Faith is an annual event, was open to the public.
Sunday marked the anniversary of the start of the war on June 25, 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea following clashes along the border and rebellions in South Korea. The north was supported by China and the Soviet Union while the south was supported by the United States and allied countries.
The fighting ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953. More than 33,000 American service members died in combat during the war, which ended in 1953, according to the Defense Department. Another 2,800 troops died in non-battle deaths in Korea.
A trumpeter played both the United States national anthem and the Korean national anthem.
State Representative Brad Buckley brought a resolution from the state house which honored the Association for it’s part in remembering the individuals who fought, the citizens who lived through the conflict in their country and to all the families of service men and women who were lost during the Korean War.
“This is a somber remembrance of the many who believed in standing for freedom and what is right,” Buckley said. He presented Chapter President Arthur Bryan with the resolution.
Arthur introduced Jung Bae Yoon the president of the Korean American Association of Killeen and his translator, Stephanie Yuni Kim. Yoon talked about the rise of his native country and the accomplishments that Korea has seen since the war.
“None of these things could have happened without the sacrifices of United States,” Yoon said. “We will never forget those who fought for our mother country.”
He went on to ask for prayers for a unification of Korea.
“All of you who are holding these remembrance events all across the country, you are heroes to us,” Yoon said. “We are all one-sisters and brothers together.”
The annual event in Killeen is usually held at the Korean War Monument outside the Center, but this year the association held the event indoors due to unusually high temperatures this weekend.
