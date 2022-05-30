More than 1,000 area residents attended the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Veteran organizations, active-duty troops, Gold Star families and their families joined Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine and other local dignitaries for the ceremony, which went off without a hitch despite some pretty stiff winds.
The presentation of the colors was presented by the 1st Cavalry Division Flag Detail and a 21-gun salute by the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Detail. The guest speaker for the event was Col. Ian Palmer, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Palmer told a story about his first Memorial Day ceremony in Killeen as a brand new second lieutenant on Fort Hood in 1998. While he was standing at attention, then-Lt. Gen. Thomas Schwartz, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander at the time, stopped in front of him, which left a lasting impression when he saw how such a high-ranking officer would take the time to come out to offer thanks for those who were being honored and how much he loved both his troops and the community.
“I think it reflected what I see as the three most important aspects of what we do on Memorial Day,” he said. “That’s to honor those who sacrificed for our nation; to remind ourselves that we have an obligation to remember them; and then we come together as communities to do both those things on this day.”
Nash-King, a veteran herself and the widow of the late veterans advocate retired Command Sgt. Maj. Elijah King, reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day was a time to honor the commitment of those who died in service to their military family and their nation.
“As we gather and pause today, we know that ‘Memorial’ means to ‘remind’ people of a person or event,” she said. Memorial Day is a time to reflect on how proud we are of those who bravely and unselfishly gave the ultimate sacrifice ... Those who served with honor and pride, even if that meant giving their own life.”
Nash-King also asked that the families of those fallen service members not be forgotten, either.
“They sacrificed, so that their loved ones could fight for our country and our freedoms,” she said. “And now they are left with a void.”
Veterans groups from around the Fort Hood area then came forward to lay wreaths in honor of the fallen before the 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
The ceremony concluded with the singing of “America the Beautiful” by Joe Wolf and a final prayer by retired Army Chaplain Gary Honaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.