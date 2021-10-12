Killeen’s annual Veterans Day parade is returning next month after taking a hiatus last year due to coronavirus concerns.
The Veterans Day parade in downtown Killeen will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11, with line up beginning at 10 a.m.
Prior to the parade there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra at 10:30 a.m. The route is about two miles long and will follow from College Street Down Avenue D to 8th Street, 8th Street to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.