HARKER HEIGHTS — Local nonprofits, small businesses and veteran organizations are banding together Jan. 30 to help bring awareness to veteran suicide and post-traumatic stress.
But God & You Outreach Ministries is partnering with Fight the War Within, Buddy Watch Walk, Will’s Property and Pam’s Magic Sauce to host a day of seminars, workshops, a 2.2 mile walk for Veteran Suicide Awareness and an opportunity to learn about various resources available in the area for those who may be struggling with mental or emotional issues.
“People expect others to know better, to know what to do if they are having problems,” said Henry Oates, founder of But God & You Outreach Ministries. “But mentally, a lot of people may not know why they are actually feeling a certain way, so we just want to educate them and give them the tools they need to hold themselves accountable.”
While not a veteran himself, Oates said his family is full of veterans, which is what brought him to the Fort Hood area. As a youth counselor, he said he sees first hand how the families of soldiers and veterans are affected by mental health issues.
“There has been such a negative light on Fort Hood lately, and this affects the families as well,” he said. “We want to show that help is out there, as well as help others actually see the situations people may be in instead of judging them.”
The event will be held at the Harker Heights Event Center, beginning with a meet and greet at 10 a.m., followed by an “Intervene Challenge” presented by Fight the War Within and the Armed Forces Mission. The seminar is designed to teach others the signs of someone who is struggling and ways to help them.
Lunch will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for $10, served by Pam’s Magic Sauce. The seminar will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. The 2.2 mile walk is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. The Harker Heights Events Center is located at 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights.
For more information on the event, go to facebook.com/events/470627740997132.
