RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will hold a Fort Hood Area Veterans Job Fair Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
More than 40 employers will be on site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, officials said. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance.
Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The center is located at 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. To register, go to success.recruitmilitary.com/events/fort-hood-area-veterans-job-fair-april-6-2022/register.
