A total of 84 dentists, 84 dental assistants and 30 dental hygienists and students — all volunteers — are expected to offer free dental care for veterans in Killeen this weekend.
The Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation and Texas Mission of Mercy are pairing up to host the event Friday and Saturday at the old Fairway Middle School, 701 Whitlow Drive, Killeen.
Veterans who were not pre-screened on Feb. 1 will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those wishing to receive the free dental work should arrive at the middle school by 5 a.m. on either day to register.
Kathy Jones of Texas Mission of Mercy said the organization hopes to treat more than 600 veterans.
The event is intended to benefit those without dental insurance, Jones said via email.
Non-veterans who do not have health insurance can also receive free care Friday or Saturday.
Dentists will offer services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions, according to the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.