Services have been finalized for Tuke Shoemaker, wife of the late retired Gen. Robert M. “Bob” Shoemaker.
Tuke died Dec. 27 at age 95.
The Shoemakers were big supporters of local education, prompting the Killeen Independent School District to name a high school after Bob Shoemaker in 2000.
A visitation will be held Jan. 11 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen from 5 to 8 p.m. The visitation is open to the public. The funeral home is located at 1615 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen and is open to the public. The cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 135 in Killeen.
