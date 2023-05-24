Falls

McKinley Falls State Park in the capital city of Austin is home to a pair of waterfalls that are beautiful to behold.

 Courtesy photo

AUSTIN — A trip to the famed Niagara Falls State Park along the border between New York and Canada is well worth the trip, but Texas has its own version of those legendary waterfalls located about an hour’s drive down Interstate 35 from Killeen-Fort Hood.

McKinney Falls State Park in the capital city of Austin is home to a pair of waterfalls that are not nearly as big and breathtaking as the three massive cascades at Niagara — Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the Niagara trio, is around 187 feet high — but they are beautiful to behold in their own right and a great spot to explore some good ol’ rugged Texas beauty.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.