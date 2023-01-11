Volunteers are needed on Friday at 10 a.m. to help find and remove unserviceable wreaths placed at the graves of veterans at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Removing the unserviceable wreaths will ensure that only serviceable wreaths are picked up during the regularly schedule retrieval on Saturday at 10 a.m., according to organizers.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
