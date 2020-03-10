The Area Veterans Association Council needs assistance giving military honors for a veteran's funeral today at 1 p.m.
The family had been unable to locate a copy of the deceased veteran's DD-214 in time to schedule military honors. The veteran will be buried at Killeen Memorial Cemetery, located at 3516 Lake Road.
For more information or to help out, contact Maureen Jouett at 254-681-9112.
