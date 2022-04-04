The Russian army’s abysmal record of lost equipment and the Ukrainian lack of heavy armor such as tanks and lack of fighter aircraft are unlikely to change the way the U.S. Army conducts combined arms maneuver warfare, some area retired generals say.
Recent talk about the ineffectiveness of Russian tanks against the Ukrainians showing a need to rethink the use of heavy armor, however, is not only the wrong lesson to learn but would be “throwing the baby out with the bath water,” according to retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, a Gatesville-area resident.
“Some people are like, does that mean the end of the tank? Well, when you can find something to replace the mobile protected firepower of a tank, but above all the tank/infantry team, then OK,” Funk said. “I don’t care what you call it, but you’ve got to have it. And when you go over to offense, you definitely have to have it.”
Retired Gen. James Thurman, a Salado resident, agreed.
“I think from a military perspective, I think we need to be careful we don’t learn the wrong lesson and say well, there’s no future for armor and aviation platforms because they won’t survive,” Thurman said. “If you fight them like the Russians have, then they won’t survive. But it’s a complete difference from the way we fight, obviously, with combined arms maneuver and the ability to read the battlefield.”
Both retired generals said that any lessons learned from the current conflict should instead reflect the need for a professional noncommissioned officer corps capable of ensuring the highest standards of training.
“The Russians don’t have that,” Thurman said. “And it shows the importance of training and readiness and the importance of logistics.”
The NCO corps is an important factor of well-trained units, which means there is a need to have well-trained leaders to begin with, Funk said. “If you don’t have a noncommissioned officer corps, which to all intents and purposes the Russians don’t, then you’re going to have a real problem.”
And the lack of training has been on full display during the Ukraine war, said retired Lt. Gen. Dave Palmer, of Belton.
“The fact that (the war) didn’t end in two days tells you something about the Ukrainians and the Russians,” Palmer said. “I’m really surprised the Ukrainians have held on like they have. But I’m not surprised at either the way the Russians are screwing up or how hard the Ukrainians are fighting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.