A civilian journalist with long ties to the 1st Cavalry Division was buried in his adopted hometown of Concord, North Carolina on Saturday after a memorial service honoring his life.
Joe Galloway died Aug. 18 at the age of 79. He was best known for his experiences alongside the soldiers of 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” in the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam in 1965, which led to the best-selling book “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young,” which he wrote with Lt. Gen. Harold G. Moore in 1992. The book was adapted into the 2002 film “We Were Soldiers,” with a cast that included Mel Gibson, Greg Kinnear and Sam Elliott, with Barry Pepper as Joe Galloway.
The current commander of 1/7 Cavalry, Lt. Col. Brennan Speakes, represented the unit and the division for Galloway’s funeral. While there, he presented Grace Galloway, Joe’s widow, with a framed 1/7 Cav guidon.
“I was blown away — the outpouring of love for him by those who served with him was amazing,” Speakes said. “There were a lot of Vietnam veterans there — Medal of Honor recipients, Silver Star Medals, Bronze Star Medals, Purple Hearts ... It was very humbling.”
A bugler from the 82nd Airborne Division Band was on hand for the services, along with a soprano singer from the U.S. Navy Band, said Allen Wood, a friend of Galloway’s who organized the memorial. About 300 people attended the services, many of whom served in Vietnam while Galloway was an embedded civilian journalist.
“At least 1,100 people watched the service on the church’s live feed,” Wood said, referring to the First Baptist Church in Concord, where the services were held. “The whole thing was ... I wanted Grace Galloway to at least leave with a smile on her face, and she did.”
