Two range fires at Fort Cavazos over the weekend are both now 95% contained, according to post officials on Monday.

There were two separate fires within the live-fire training range, according to Josh Gillis, Fort Cavazos deputy fire chief. The larger of the two was located within the permanently duded (PD) area of the range and burned approximately 400 acres, while the other was on a small arms range and was approximately 75 acres in size. Aerial support from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade was used to help suppress both fires over the weekend.

