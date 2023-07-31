Two range fires at Fort Cavazos over the weekend are both now 95% contained, according to post officials on Monday.
There were two separate fires within the live-fire training range, according to Josh Gillis, Fort Cavazos deputy fire chief. The larger of the two was located within the permanently duded (PD) area of the range and burned approximately 400 acres, while the other was on a small arms range and was approximately 75 acres in size. Aerial support from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade was used to help suppress both fires over the weekend.
The smaller fire caused the post to shut down West Range Road between Elijah and Manning Mountain roads in the House Creek area for a few hours Saturday evening before the fire was 85% contained, according to a release from Fort Cavazos on Saturday. The larger fire was located in the Clabber Creek Area.
“Since June 1, the Fort Cavazos Fire Department has responded to 30 wildland fires on post, approximately 700 acres burned in total,” said Gillis. “This is largely in part to the extremely dry conditions, low humidity and triple digit temperatures. The fuel is extremely dry and very susceptible to fire conditions.”
According to the Saturday release, the fires posed no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary, nor pose any immediate threat to life or personal property.
