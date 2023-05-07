Fort Hood name change

Fort Hood, created in 1942, is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general from Texas. The late Gen. Richard Cavazos was also from Texas, fought in Vietnam, and later commanded Fort Hood. He was the first Hispanic general in the U.S. Army.

 Composite Photo

As many soldiers know, the Army has a procedure for just about everything. And that includes renaming a huge military installation.

For months, Fort Hood’s top brass, garrison workers, soldiers and others have been preparing for the post’s big name change to Fort Cavazos.

txblubonnet

Wonder what the date of the ceremony is and where we can view the live stream or link. Thanks for posting 🙏

