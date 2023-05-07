As many soldiers know, the Army has a procedure for just about everything. And that includes renaming a huge military installation.
For months, Fort Hood’s top brass, garrison workers, soldiers and others have been preparing for the post’s big name change to Fort Cavazos.
That moment will come during a 9 a.m. ceremony Tuesday at Fort Hood’s III Corps Headquarters building.
But at what specific point will Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos?
According to Fort Hood officials, that specific moment will happen when soldiers uncase the official flag of the Fort Cavazos garrison.
Right now, that garrison flag has the name of Fort Hood on it.
During the ceremony, the Fort Hood flag will get covered up in a canvas case — presumably forever, unless somehow the Fort Hood name returns to the Central Texas post, an unlikely scenario.
Once the old flag is cased, the new Cavazos flag will be uncased by soldiers during the ceremony — and at that moment, the post will officially become Fort Cavazos, according to a post spokesman.
The post is changing its name after a congressional mandate forced all military installations to drop the names of veterans who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. Fort Hood, created in 1942, is named after Gen. John Bell Hood, a Confederate general from Texas. The late Gen. Richard Cavazos was also from Texas, fought in Vietnam, and later commanded Fort Hood. He was the first Hispanic general in the U.S. Army.
About 400 invited guests are expected to attend the 9 a.m. event, which the Army calls a “redesignation ceremony.”
Various media, including the Herald and the Stars & Stripes newspaper, will also be covering the event. It is not open to the public, but will be livesstreamed by Fort Hood.
It should last about an hour.
Wonder what the date of the ceremony is and where we can view the live stream or link. Thanks for posting 🙏
